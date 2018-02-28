FAB's ninth Global Financial Markets Forum inaugurated

The event is being hosted by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) in cooperation with the Central Bank of the UAE and Abu Dhabi Council for Economic Development.

The region’s premier financial markets conference, which will be held until 28 February in Abu Dhabi, brings together economic experts and decision-makers from the UAE and the world who will provide valuable insights into the key trends influencing global markets and offer new perspectives on the most pressing economic issues facing the world today. GFMF is set to attract over 1,600 delegates to network, exchange ideas and shape the global financial agenda.

The forum began with a welcome address from HE Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority (EAA) and Group CEO of Mubadala. HE then joined a panel discussion about Abu Dhabi's transformation journey, alongside HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State, and Group CEO of ADNOC, and Abdulhamid Saeed, Group CEO of FAB.

Abdulhamid Saeed, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB thanked HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his patronage of GFMF, adding that his support reflects his continuous commitment to remaining ahead of global economic developments, in order to ensure the UAE’s place as a global economic leader. “We are very proud to welcome policymakers, business leaders and investors from across the UAE and the world to the ninth Global Financial Markets Forum. In line with the forum’s theme of ‘Growing Stronger in Today’s Challenging Environment’, GFMF is a key platform for industry experts and thought leaders to provide useful insights into the trends that are shaping markets and the global economic landscape, as well as new perspectives on navigating the challenges ahead. I would like to thank each of our distinguished speakers, delegates and partners for their contributions to this landmark event.”

The panel discussion was followed by a keynote address from HE Suhail Al Mazrouei, and a moderated discussion with HE Ahmed Al Sayegh, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Other highlights of the first day included a panel discussion about the role and perception of state-owned long-term investors in the current economic environment, with Jean-Paul Villain, Director of the Strategy and Planning Department at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Hang Paul Zhang, Managing Director of the Asset Allocation Department at China Investment Corporation. This was followed by a discussion about regulatory convergence with HE Mubarak Al Mansoori, Governor of Central Bank of UAE, HE Dr. Ahmed Alkholifey, Governor of Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority, HE Dr. Mohammed Al Hashel, Governor of Central Bank of Kuwait and HE Tarek Amer, Governor of Central Bank of Egypt.

In the afternoon, Mr. Mark Blyth, Professor of Political Economy at Brown University discussed topics related to Brexit, before the Right Honourable David Cameron, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, took to the stage for a moderated discussion. The first day of the forum concluded with breakout sessions on global markets and e-FX.

GFMF will also feature discussions including oil and alternative energy, opportunities in India and China and leadership.