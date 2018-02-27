BHS hosts West African stock exchange delegation

The institutional development team from West Africa gained insight on best practise from BHS, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi based KBBO Group.

The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen the development of West African stock market since BHS provides financial services to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange. Members of BHS team shared personal trading experiences offering the West African delegation an opportunity to engage with experts, build knowledge, learn new strategies and sharpen trading skills.

“We are pleased to offer our insight and experience to strengthen international partnerships and exchange experiences within emerging markets around the world. We are thankful to ADX for choosing us to be a part of this significant convention and are committed to support the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and develop the investment environment in the UAE,” said Maan Al Bastami, BHS Chief Operating Officer.

The West African development team visited Brokerage House Securities to discuss strengthening their stock market through creating human resources and technological advancements as well as how to attract foreign investment. The application of electronic trading and trading via smart phones, implementation of international guidelines on money laundering and combating terrorism, as well as regulation policies and procedures were also discussed.

“With key industry specialists, insightful discussions and revealing research, this was an interesting experience. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange is known for its efficient practices and learning from the experts in the field is the best strategy to bolster growth and development. The knowledge shared by the BHS team was very helpful,” said Moussa Davou, Director of Information System from Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières.