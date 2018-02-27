Alcazar Capital Limited strengthens shareholder base and investment team

Alcazar Capital also announced that Trucial Investment Partners has joined its platform in a move to strengthen its investment team, increase its deal flow and execution capabilities, as well as widens its current geographical reach through an office in New York.

“We are excited about bringing in the new shareholders on board, as well as adding members of the former Dubai International Capital team that bring an excellent track record and complement our skill set. I am confident that our unique operational expertise and our successful investment track record will allow us to continue creating value for our investors and shareholders,” said Charbel Abou-Jaoude, CEO of Alcazar Capital.

Born as the investment arm of Agility Logistics, Alcazar Capital Limited has been operating independently since 2009, and provides a full range of investment activities, from project development to growth funding and full buyouts. The firm today focuses on investing primarily in Frontier and Emerging Markets, in cash flow generating assets and asset-based businesses across the Infrastructure, Energy, Healthcare, and Logistics sectors.

Alcazar Capital’s new shareholders represent reputable family offices and regional institutions and have committed to back Alcazar Capital’s management in continuing their investment strategy. The shareholders bring a breadth of industry experience and know-how, providing Board-level guidance to the management team, as well as seed funding for Alcazar Capital’s future investments.

“The merger with Alcazar Capital strengthens our investment capabilities and provides us with a larger platform to execute our combined strategy. Our team in the US extends Alcazar Capital’s global footprint into a market that offers promising investment opportunities in Real Estate as well as traditional private equity. We look forward to embarking on this new journey with the Alcazar Capital team as well as the new shareholders, and on continuing our track record of delivering strong returns to our investors,” said Rami Kilajian, Managing Partner at Alcazar Capital.

Trucial Investment Partners Limited, a DFSA-regulated asset manager and advisory firm founded in 2016 by former members of the Dubai International Capital private equity team, brings with it a successful investment track record having managed and exited a multi-billion-dollar portfolio.

Alcazar Capital also announced a new Board of Directors, chaired by Anil Thadani, a veteran private equity expert and Chairman of Symphony Asia Holdings Limited, a London Stock Exchange listed company.

“Our newly formed Board of Directors, chaired by Anil Thadani, will help create new global partnerships and further strengthen our position as a significant player in the financial services industry,” said Samer Alsaifi, Vice-Chairman of Alcazar Capital.