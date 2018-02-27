Safa Capital appointed as lead advisor and arranger of international real estate fund

The Evareium fund and ITO is to be based in the Cayman Islands and aims to target the acquisition and development of real estate assets and projects in the MENA region.

Safa Capital will advise Evarei, Evareium’s lead advisor, on subjects relating to arranging investors and transactions for the Fund and ITO.

“We are delighted to be starting this business relationship with Evarei. Evarei has envisioned a fund project with ambitious plans for the real estate investment marketplace, which has potential to solve many issues in terms of bringing higher degrees of institutional capital into the region. We look forward to assisting Stefan and his team with their formation and evolution of this project and assisting Evarei as lead advisor to the Evareium real estate fund which we consider to be one of the most significant such projects to emerge in recent years,” said Faheem Aziz, CEO of Safa Capital.

Through the Evareium ITO, Evarei envisions a blockchain and smart contract solution for the digitalised real estate investment generation, allowing instant online digitalized investment into managed real estate assets through a ‘tokenised’ fund which aims to create liquidity by registering on multiple digital exchanges over the course of 2018.

“It is a great privilege to form this working relationship with Safa Capital, one of the DIFC’s most highly-regarded financial advisory firms relevant to our industry, as well as to be associated with their esteemed directors, partners and shareholders. Whilst Evareium is an offshore fund, we very much look forward to benefiting from Safa Capital’s extensive expertise regarding structuring, regulatory compliance, management and arrangement activities relating to our current and future objectives,” said Stefan Hickmott, CEO of Evarei and director of EVM Blockchain Limited.