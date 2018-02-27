Abraaj restructures and appoints Co-CEOs for fund management

Core to the re-organisation will be the separation of AIML and Abraaj Holdings (AHI), which will be independently managed. The fund management business will continue to oversee the operations of all Abraaj’s funds globally on behalf of leading institutional investors and manage a portfolio of investee businesses across Asia, Africa, Middle East, Turkey and Latin America.

Arif Naqvi, founder of Abraaj, has passed the reins of the fund management entity to the Co-Chief Executives to further grow the business. The executive leadership team at AIML will be led by Omar Lodhi and Selcuk Yorgancioglu as Co-Chief Executive Officers. Naqvi will focus on managing Abraaj Holdings and will retain a non-executive role as a member of the Global Investment Committee of AIML.

“Since 2002, my colleagues and I have worked to build a leading alternative asset manager in growth markets. My journey started with a clear-eyed view of the role of private capital in creating economic and social change for the markets and communities that we serve. Sixteen years on, I remain more convinced than ever of that belief and this transition allows me to dedicate more time to developing new platforms that can strengthen the compact between business and society. It has been a privilege to have led Abraaj over this time and to have created a new model of private equity for our markets. I am delighted that Omar and Selcuk, who have been dedicated professionals at our firm, will take on the mantle at AIML. I have every faith that under their leadership, this dynamic firm will achieve even greater heights. The team has my full support and I look forward to contributing to the success of Abraaj going forward” said Naqvi.

Lodhi and Yorgancioglu will assume their roles with immediate effect; they have both been with the Group for over 10 years and were respectively Partners for the Group’s Asia and Turkey businesses. In their new positions, they will be responsible for the overall strategy of the fund management business, but will each have different areas of responsibility. They will work closely with the board of AIML to drive the necessary operational and governance changes to ensure that the firm continues to perform at the highest levels.

AIML has commissioned a comprehensive review of its corporate structure with areas of focus to include governance and control functions. Independent specialist consultants have been retained to carry out this review. The intended impact of the review, which has the full support of the Abraaj board and management, is to pave the way for future and sustainable growth of the firm by driving enhanced operational effectiveness. Going forward, AIML will have an independent board of directors to which internal audit and compliance will directly report.

Mustafa Abdel-Wadood, Wahid Hamid and Sev Vettivetpillai will continue their full-time role as members of the Global Investment Committee and as Managing Partners of AIML with oversight responsibility on the Executive Committee of AIML to ensure an orderly implementation of the new management structure and governance systems.

span style="font-size: small;">Given the breadth of structural and management changes and ongoing review, Abraaj has decided to pause its deployment activities temporarily, other than on transactions for which commitments are already final, until the re-organisation is complete. This has in no way slowed Abraaj’s momentum in deal sourcing and transaction negotiations that are performed by investment teams across its markets.