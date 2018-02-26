IMF Executive Board concludes 2017 Article IV Consultation with Somalia

Despite a severe drought and sporadic terrorist attacks, Somalia avoided a significant economic slowdown in 2017 with support from the national and international community.

The authorities’ commitment to the staff-monitored program is strong and they are implementing difficult reform measures.

In 2017, Somalia faced a severe drought and sporadic terrorist attacks. These developments hurt economic activity, particularly in the north of the country and in rural areas, and temporarily impacted the tax collection efforts of the Federal Government of Somalia. However, the authorities have navigated through these challenges and, with sustained national and international community support, the country avoided a severe humanitarian crisis and a significant economic slowdown.

Nevertheless, economic activity in 2017 is expected to have slowed. The drought that hit the country since late 2016 has receded, but it took a considerable toll, particularly in the remote areas. GDP growth is projected to have remained subdued at 1.8 percent in 2017 (down from 2.2 percent in 2016). Driven by higher food prices, year-on-year inflation increased to 5.2 percent (compared to a four percent annual average) at the end of December 2017.

Meanwhile, a small budget surplus was achieved by the end of September 2017, even though domestic revenue fell short of the program target. The surplus of $3.8 million was due in part to a slower-than-expected pace of budget execution. For the period ending in December, preliminary information indicates that implementation of critical tax measures, and higher-than-programmed bilateral grants, have helped generate a budget surplus of about $1.8 million. Domestic revenue is also estimated to have met the program target.

Despite the challenging environment, the Somali authorities remain committed to reform implementation under their program. On June 21, 2017, IMF management approved a second 12‑month SMP covering the period May 2017–April 2018, following Somalia’s successful completion of its first SMP. The program is designed to help economic reconstruction efforts and assist the country in establishing a track record of policy and reform implementation. We are encouraged by the authorities’ commitment and the pace of reforms to restore key economic and financial institutions, and welcome their efforts to keep the program on track.

The IMF is helping Somalia reach debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative as soon as feasible within established HIPC procedures. The HIPC process is designed to help countries avoid slipping back into arrears while putting them on a path to sustainable debt and reducing poverty. The authorities are normalizing relations with the international community and establishing track record of reform implementation, developing adequate policy instruments, tackling Somalia’s low institutional capacity and fragile security situation to help the country to achieve arrears clearance and debt relief. During this period, Somalia can continue to receive substantial grants from donors. The IMF is also assisting the authorities in addressing outstanding concerns by major creditors, such as weak governance and institutional capacity, and establishing a track record of implementing strong economic policies. Somalia is among the largest beneficiaries of the IMF’s technical assistance (TA) and training work, with 87 TA missions since late 2013.

The authorities are continuing to improve Somalia’s fiscal framework, including its revenue collection performance. They have taken steps to reform the national currency and developing the country’s financial sector. The authorities are also making progress on addressing significant shortcomings in economic data, and making efforts to develop coherent social programs and address corruption.