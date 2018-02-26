IMF concludes 2017 Article IV Consultation with Lesotho

While Lesotho has grown faster than its regional peers over the last decade, partly driven by capital intensive mining and infrastructure projects, high levels of unemployment, poverty, and inequality persist. GDP growth is expected to be around three percent in FY 2017/18, below the average of 4.1 percent for the past decade, and driven by mining and agriculture. Over the next three years, GDP growth is expected to be led by mining and construction related to the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Phase II.

An expansionary fiscal stance has shielded the economy from external shocks recently, but at the cost of shrinking buffers. A steep decline in Southern African Customs Union (SACU) transfers, a major source of government revenue, will result in a fiscal deficit that is likely to exceed six percent of GDP for the second year. The government is financing the deficit by using its deposits at the Central Bank of Lesotho (CBL), causing a sharp drop in the CBL’s international reserves. The drop in reserves is compounded by weaker remittances and demand for exports, particularly from South Africa.

With SACU revenues only expected to recover in FY 2020/21 in line with the cyclical upswing in South Africa, the outlook is fragile. Addressing the fiscal and external challenges remains difficult in an environment of high inequality and weak institutions. While tax revenues are already relatively high, there is scope for expenditure measures, including by reducing the very high public wage bill. However, efforts by the authorities to stabilize the political environment, including by implementing the recommendations of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), should contribute to macroeconomic stability.

The banking system is generally sound, but its impact on growth is limited and formal financial access remains low. While further work will be necessary to reduce the high levels of household debt, banks’ capitalization and liquidity are sufficient to weather major shocks. Rapid growth in the mobile money sector has brought a welcome increase in financial inclusion levels. Speedy implementation of the new supervision framework for the non-bank financial sector has the potential to further strengthen stability. Improvements to financial access and oversight would complement private sector development efforts, which are critical to reduce inequality. The new government’s focus on promoting more labour-intensive sectors such as agriculture and tourism and reducing red tape to open a business also could help stimulate the demand for labour.