Monday 26, February 2018 by Matthew Amlôt
S&P: Sub Saharan Africa borrowing to rise to $57 billion in 2018
S&P Global Ratings projects that the 17 sub-Saharan African (SSA) sovereigns that it rates will borrow an equivalent of $57 billion from long-term commercial sources in 2018, representing a 7.4 per cent increase in long-term commercial debt issuance compared with 2017.
Highlights of the report include:
- “We forecast a $4 billion, or 7.4 per cent, increase in rated SSA sovereign borrowing from commercial sources (both domestic and international), to about $57 billion in 2018, compared with an estimated $53 billion borrowed in 2017.
- “Absolute debt stock levels also continue to increase. By year-end 2018, we project that the total outstanding concessional and commercial sovereign debt stock in SSA will have risen to about $514 billion from $489 billion at end-2017.
- “Conditions for Eurobond issuance may continue to prove challenging, as a slightly more favorable commodity price environment is offset by tightening financing conditions and currency depreciation amid U.S. monetary policy normalization. Nonetheless we anticipate that Eurobond issuance will remain firm in 2018, with Nigeria and Kenya having issued in February.
- “Mozambique defaulted on two interest payments on its Eurobond in 2017 and missed its third consecutive six-monthly interest payment in January 2018.”