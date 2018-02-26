S&P: Sub Saharan Africa borrowing to rise to $57 billion in 2018

“We forecast a $4 billion, or 7.4 per cent, increase in rated SSA sovereign borrowing from commercial sources (both domestic and international), to about $57 billion in 2018, compared with an estimated $53 billion borrowed in 2017.

“Absolute debt stock levels also continue to increase. By year-end 2018, we project that the total outstanding concessional and commercial sovereign debt stock in SSA will have risen to about $514 billion from $489 billion at end-2017.

“Conditions for Eurobond issuance may continue to prove challenging, as a slightly more favorable commodity price environment is offset by tightening financing conditions and currency depreciation amid U.S. monetary policy normalization. Nonetheless we anticipate that Eurobond issuance will remain firm in 2018, with Nigeria and Kenya having issued in February.