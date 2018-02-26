Adventis launches two Africa funds

Adventis has agreed to purchase Africa Merchant Capital’s investment management business, which manages the Africa Merchant Sub-Sahara Fund. The public equity fund will be rebranded as the Adventis Africa Equity Fund. The fund will continue to be managed by its founding portfolio manager Jonathan Kruger, who is supported by Michael Ashaolu as lead analyst on the fund. Jonathan Kruger will remain as a shareholder and director in the public equity business. Joseph Rohm will sit on the Investment Committee and bring his extensive experience to the fund management. The fund mandate will be enhanced by broadening the investment universe to include North Africa.

Rohm said, “Adventis gains the skills of two highly talented investment professionals, Jonathan Kruger and Michael Ashaolu. The fund is currently trading at very attractive valuations, and over the coming decade I expect the Adventis Africa Equity Fund to take advantage of the increasing number of attractive equity investment opportunities on the continent.”

“We are excited about the opportunity that bringing the fund under Adventis brings. We see Adventis’ broad corporate and investor networks, and Joseph Rohm’s extensive investment experience as value enhancing for the fund and public equity business. Adventis’ dedicated African asset management focus and entrepreneurial culture makes it a good strategic fit,” said Kruger.