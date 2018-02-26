Fitch rates Nigeria's upcoming USD notes 'B+(EXP)'

The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents materially conforming to information already reviewed.

The expected rating is in line with Nigeria's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+', which has a Negative Outlook.

The rating is sensitive to any changes in Nigeria's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR.

On 31 August 2017, Fitch affirmed Nigeria's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B+' with a Negative Outlook. The Long-Term Local-Currency IDR is also 'B+' with a Negative Outlook.