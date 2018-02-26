Executive directors of AfDB conclude consultation mission to Sudan

During this mission, the EDs held discussions with President Omar Al-Bashir; officials of the ministries of Finance and Economic Planning; Foreign Affairs; Agriculture; Animal Wealth; Education; Health; Higher Education; Industry; Electricity; Mineral Resources; Oil; Social Security; and Transportation. They also met with officials of the Central Bank and Mamoun Beheiry Center named after the Bank’s first President. The mission met with development partners and had a working dinner with a cross section of the Sudanese Businessmen and Employers Federation. They visited two of the country’s main private sector companies, Zadna International Company Ltd. for Investment in North Khartoum and Kenana Sugar Company in White Nile State. The mission also held a meeting with project coordinators to ascertain the challenges in project implementation.

In a release following the mission, the AfDB said that key findings of the mission include:

· The economic situation in Sudan is precarious and is having a deleterious impact on the population.

· The Government need to improve the social security net.

· Sudan will require substantial financial assistance.

· Sudan’s external debt is unsustainable.

The mission also noted that maintain good relations with South Sudan is also important.