AfDB looks to rally support for The Gambiaâ€™s development plan

The goal of the 2018-2021 National Development Plan is to “deliver good governance and accountability, social cohesion, national reconciliation and a revitalized and transformed economy for the wellbeing of all Gambians.”

The Dakar gathering, will be led by Gambia’s Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Amadou Sanneh. It will prepare potential partners and mobilize support for an International Conference on The Gambia scheduled to take place in Brussels in May 2018.

The program this week includes a workshop and bilateral discussions with potential partners. The Government of The Gambia will present the NDP to participants and exchange views on how they can support the country’s transition to a democratic state and rebuild its. At the request of The Gambian authorities the African Development Bank, which has a long-standing partnership with the country, will coordinate of the event.