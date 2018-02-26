BisB Announces its Partnership with Bahrain FinTech Bay

Bahrain FinTech Bay aims to develop and accelerate financial technology in the region by creating a platform to fuel the growth of the industry, tying up investors, the private sector, government bodies and financial institutions.

The partnership between BisB and BFB comes in line with the Bank's strategy and efforts to successfully implement digital transformation and maximise the use of advanced technology to deliver the best services to its customers.

“We are honoured to work alongside the Economic Development Board towards the vision of strengthening Bahrain's position as a financial hub in the region. This partnership comes in line with the Bank’s strategy to spur the growth of digital banking. With the strong support provided by the Government of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Bahrain, we are confident that ‘Bahrain FinTech Bay’ will further strengthen the Kingdom’s financial position,” said the Chief Executive Officer of BisB, Hassan Amin Jarrar.

The BFB will be the first dedicated fintech hub and corporate incubator in the Middle East and Africa region. Located in the Arcapita building overlooking Bahrain Bay, the venue comprises of state-of-the-art facilities, co-working spaces and a variety of other shared infrastructure, making it the ideal hub for local and international corporate innovation labs and fintech start-ups.