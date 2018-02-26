FAB to host Global Financial Markets Forum in Abu Dhabi

The event will open with a discussion on Abu Dhabi's transformation journey featuring HE Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority (EAA) and Group CEO of Mubadala, HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State, and Group CEO of ADNOC, and Abdulhamid Saeed, Group CEO of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).

“We are honoured to host the Global Financial Markets Forum under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. I would like to take this opportunity to thank HH for his continued support, which has motivated us to achieve the successes that we have accomplished to date. HH’s ambitious vision and wisdom form the basis of our strategy and his patronage of this forum will ensure its place as a leading economic event in the region and the world,” said Saeed.

Another highlight is a discussion on regulatory convergence with four of the region’s leading Central Bank Govenors, HE Mubarak Al Mansoori, Governor of Central Bank of UAE, HE Ahmed AlKholifey, Governor of Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority, HE Dr Mohammed Al Hashel, Governor of Central Bank of Kuwait, and HE Tarek Amer, Governor of Central Bank of Egypt.

More than 1,600 delegates are expected to attend the two-day event organised by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), with former British Prime Minister David Cameron taking part in an on-stage moderated discussion.

Guest speakers include: HE Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Industry, HE Ahmed Al Sayegh, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market, Mohamed Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, Mohamed Al Hammadi, CEO of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Lawrence H. Summers, one of the world’s leading economists and global commentators, and Ferran Soriano, CEO of Manchester City Football Club, among many others.

They will cover topics as diverse as the global macro climate, Brexit, asset allocation strategies, oil, alternative energy sources, opportunities in India and China, among others.

“With global financial markets experiencing a period of sustained volatility, GFMF is an opportunity for policymakers, business leaders and investors to come together to navigate the course ahead. This year, we welcome another stellar list of speakers to give their perspectives on the major economic challenges facing the world. We thank them, as well as our many partners, for contributing to what has become the region’s premier annual financial markets conference,” Saeed added.

GFMF is supported by the Central Bank of the UAE and Abu Dhabi Council for Economic Development.