Aldar appoints industry veteran David Dudley to lead investments and partnerships division

Dudley has over 20 years’ global real estate experience, including nine years in the MENA region as Director of Operations. During this time, he was responsible for JLL’s regional offices in Abu Dhabi, KSA and Egypt, executing multi-disciplinary assignments including development advisory and transactions, investment transactions, leasing, valuations and strategy.

“I am pleased to welcome David to Aldar in this new role as we expand our capabilities within our development team. David brings a wealth of experience that will be invaluable to Aldar as we embark upon bold plans for future growth,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, Chief Executive Officer, Aldar Properties.