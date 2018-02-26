UAE entrepreneurs enjoy recognition at Endeavor International Selection Panel

Joining a number of entrepreneurs transforming the Middle East’s economy, Endeavor UAE’s latest selections increase the local affiliate’s network to 32 entrepreneurs from 22 companies to reaffirm Dubai’s status as one of the fastest growing cities and entrepreneurship ecosystems in the world.

Held from 20 – 22 February, the International Selection Panel marked the culmination of a rigorous multi-step selection process to identify innovative and driven entrepreneurs with potential for high-impact growth. As Endeavor Entrepreneurs, AWOK’s Ulugbek Yuldashev; Careem’s Abdulla Elyas, Magnus Olsson and Mudassir Sheikha and Cognitev’s Moustafa Mahmoud will now gain access to comprehensive customised services, including connections to local and international business mentors and partner firms who will help them address key needs and overcome barriers to growth.

“International Selection Panels are proof that despite economic challenges around the world, entrepreneurs have a significant track record of creating jobs, generating revenues, and building sustainable growth models in their home countries. The high calibre of candidates bears testament to the potential of this entrepreneurship movement and it’s particularly heartening to see such a significant number of candidates representing the Middle East,” said Noor Shawwa, Managing Director of Endeavor UAE.

Selecting an additional 17 entrepreneurs from Argentina, Ecuador, Indonesia, Jordan, Spain, South Africa and Tunisia across the fields of retail, healthcare, consumer technology and fintech; Endeavor now supports 1,621 entrepreneurs across 1,014 companies in 30 growth markets around the world.

Endeavor UAE’s latest selections join: Michael Lahyani, Propertyfinder.ae; Ravi Bhusari, Derv Rao, and Brian Sigafoos, Duplays; Mona Ataya, Mumzworld; Shariarh Khodjasteh and Shahin Khodjasteh, Dubai Desert Extreme (DDE); Idriss Al Rifai, Fetchr; Ayman Fakoussa and Dipesh Depala, The Qode; Dr. Sassan Dieter Khatib-Shahidi, German Imaging Technologies (GIT); Wadih Haddad, The Box; Riath Hamed, Balqees Honey; Aly Rahimtoola, Harmony Cosmetics; Abishek Shah, RSA logistics; Nathalie Haddad, Right Bite; Bilal Ballout & Mohamad Khachab, BMB Group; Mohamad Ballout, Ripples Capital; Ambareen Musa, Souqalmal.com; Kim Thompson and Matt Toogood, RAW Coffee Company; Lachlan Jackson, Ecocoast; Vishaal Shah, Pananche International; Ahmed Fraz & Tobias Besson, Wavetec; and Adam McEwan, Platinum Heritage.

Providing and fostering financial, human, social, intellectual and cultural capital, Endeavor’s network of entrepreneurs transform economies, fuel job creation and inspire future generations of leaders.