Dubai Islamic Bank hosts AGM and agrees on cash dividends

The assembly also approved the bank’s 2017 financial statements. For the year 2017, DIB reported a net profit of AED 4.5 billion, an increase of 11 per cent compared to AED 4.05 billion in 2016. Other agenda items concluded at the AGM included the review of the Fatwa and Shari'ah Supervisory Board Report and the reappointment of the bank’s external auditors.

The AGM has also approved DIB’s capital increase by way of rights issue to further bolster the bank’s CET1 and facilitate credit expansion in 2018. The rights will be offered after obtaining the required approval from relevant regulatory authorities.

“The year 2017 has been yet another remarkable period of growth for the bank as we continue to make great strides towards our expansionary agenda in both local and international markets. Despite challenges stemming from the global economic slowdown and across the region, the bank’s continued to display its resilience to external factors with a double-digit growth in profitability. As we move forward into 2018, we remain in full alignment with Dubai and the UAE’s plans of building a diversified economy and an attractive global hub for Islamic Finance,” said HE Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of HH The Ruler’s Court of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai Islamic Bank, commenting on a fourth consecutive successful financial year.

DIB’s evolution in the last four years has witnessed a complete transformation in the size and scale of its business. With the balance sheet and related key metrics of financing and deposits nearly doubling or more during the period, the profitability has risen by an unprecedented three times with both ROEs and ROAs recording significant jumps as well. The last few years have also seen a complete reconstitution of the bank’s business model which now boasts a significantly more diversified portfolio with vastly reduced concentration risks.

“The bank has showcased another remarkable year. Our focus on returns to the shareholders continues with ROE at 18.7 per cent and dividend payout of nearly 50 per cent. Growth 2.0 is on course with the AGM approving the capital increase special resolutions. The continuous market leading performance that you have witnessed DIB give since 2014 has come from a very clear defined strategic plan, which has focused on the franchise’s strengths effectively limiting the impact of market conditions over the last few years. I thank the shareholders for their continuous support throughout the recent growth phase and look forward to the same as we continue to strive for greater heights in the years to come,” ​said Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO, DIB.