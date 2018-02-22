Enhancing employee engagement focus of NBF and LinkedIn breakfast

The breakfast was attended by HR representatives from various organisations such as Movenpick, Chalhoub, Alabbar Enterprises, Noor Bank, to name a few. The discussions outlined the bank’s approach to creating a stimulating and engaging workplace which ultimately delivers better results for customers and shareholders.

“We are proud to share our employee engagement journey with other leading organisations, which is an important part of our strategy to be recognised as an employer of choice. This has been mainly achieved through listening closely to our employees and taking swift actions to address their requirements and concerns. Our business success story is directly linked to the great strides we have made in driving wellbeing and employee engagement initiatives across the organisation. We believe that by investing in our people and creating a vibrant work environment we see improvements in employee productivity and business performance. For these reasons, we will continue to invest in our employees through our Employee Wellbeing Programme (EWP), social activities and community initiatives to create a stimulating working environment,” said Abdulla Aleter, NBF's Head of HR.

Over the years, NBF has centred its HR strategy around employee wellbeing and engagement, high performance and customer service. Thanks to this focus, the bank’s employee engagement level stands at 80 per cent while its turnover rate is at just 3.6 per cent, one of the lowest in the market.