Thursday 22, February 2018 by Jessica Combes
National Bank of Oman CEO resigns
The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Oman would like to announce that Ahmed Jafar Al Musalami, the Chief Executive Officer, has submitted his resignation due to personal reasons.
The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 21 February 2018 has accepted the resignation and accordingly his last working day with the Bank will be on 17 May 2018.
Pursuant to Al-Musalmi’s resignation, the Board resolved to appoint Sayyid Wasfi Jamshid Al Said, as Acting Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.