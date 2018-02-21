Wednesday 21, February 2018 by
Saudi Ministry of Finance details SAR 7.22 billion Sukuk tap issuance
The Saudi Ministry of Finance’s latest Sukuk issuance of SAR 7.22 billion brings the total amount of the 2018-01 issuance to SAR 13.07 billion.
The Sukuk issued were divided into three tranches as follows:
- The first tranche has a size of SAR 5.37 billion and matures in 2023.
- The second tranche has a size of SAR 1.7 billion and matures in 2025.
- The third tranche has a size of SAR 150 million and matures in 2028.