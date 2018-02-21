Maaden subsidiary successfully completes Sukuk issuance in Saudi

The proceeds from the issuance will be utilised for the purpose of replacing a portion of the existing debt of MPC and will not increase the amount of MPC debt. The offering was a single class unsecured instrument denominated in Saudi Riyals privately offered to commercial banks and financial institutions.

The Sukuk has an expected return of 135 basis points over the Saudi Interbank Offered Rate (SIBOR) and a maturity of seven years payable in one lump sum. Redemption will either be scheduled redemption, or for tax reasons (at the option of MPC) or following a change of control (at the option of the sukukholders). MPC is a limited liability company co-owned by Maaden (70 per cent) and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (30 per cent).