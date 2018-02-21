Bank Muscat deploys cheque deposit facility on CDMs
As part of its e-channel deployment strategy, Oman’s Bank Muscat reports strong response to cheque deposit facility on cash deposit machines (CDMs). The cheque deposit automated (CDA) solution is available on the network of CDMs (Cash Deposit machines) across the Sultanate.
Customers may use the cheque deposit facility 24 x 7 without visiting branch tellers. Cheques deposited in the branch CDMs before 11 am will be credited on the same day, otherwise the next working day.
Amjad Al Lawati, AGM – Cards & eBanking for Bank Muscat, said, “At Bank Muscat, we continuously strive to innovate to provide our customers with a rewarding banking experience with focus on convenience and security. The largest network of CDMs across the Sultanate, at branches and off-site locations, facilitates unparalleled convenience for customers. Driven by the latest technological features, the cheque deposit facility on CDMs allows customers and the general public to bank at convenience.”