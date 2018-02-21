Bank Muscat deploys cheque deposit facility on CDMs

Customers may use the cheque deposit facility 24 x 7 without visiting branch tellers. Cheques deposited in the branch CDMs before 11 am will be credited on the same day, otherwise the next working day.

Amjad Al Lawati, AGM – Cards & eBanking for Bank Muscat, said, “At Bank Muscat, we continuously strive to innovate to provide our customers with a rewarding banking experience with focus on convenience and security. The largest network of CDMs across the Sultanate, at branches and off-site locations, facilitates unparalleled convenience for customers. Driven by the latest technological features, the cheque deposit facility on CDMs allows customers and the general public to bank at convenience.”