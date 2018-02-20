Saudi Arabia fintech solutions for cross-border payments test credit positive

Under the agreement, participating Saudi banks can explore a solution for cross-border transactions using distributed ledger technology (DLT, or blockchain), while SAMA and Ripple provide programme management, training and other support to banks.

According to Moody’s Investor Services a successful pilot likely will lead Saudi banks to integrate DLT into their existing payment infrastructure, improving payment transparency and efficiency. Saudi banks will potentially improve their profitability on cross-border transactions by reducing the cost of each transaction, while gaining revenue with higher volume as the customer experience improves with the saving of money and time.

Moody’s estimates that even a 10 per cent reduction in the cost of completing and managing a cross-border transaction will translate to savings of roughly $200 to $400 million per year system-wide. Saudi Arabia’s four largest banks—National Commercial Bank (A1 stable, baa1), Al Rajhi Bank (A1 stable, a3), Samba Financial Group (A1 stable, a2), and Riyad Bank (A2 stable, baa1)—and Saudi British Bank (A1 stable, a3) and Banque Saudi Fransi (A1 stable, a3) have large correspondent banking relationships.

Saudi Arabia, like other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, has many migrant workers who make a large number of low-value transactions when sending remittances to their home countries and DLT could be of particular value in such situations. The World Bank estimates that fees on remittances average a high 7.1 per cent of the transaction volume, and Moody’s estimates that this cost could fall 50 per cent with DLT.

DLT solutions are still untested on a large scale but have the potential to address some limitations banks have today. Cross-border payments currently take more than a day, are completed only during business hours, with uncertainty on the total costs and payments as they are routed through multiple banks, causing delays and accruing fees. The current system is not only costly and time consuming for clients, but also costly for banks that spend considerable resources managing liquidity needs and the overall transaction process, given complicated tracking, investigation and repair if needed, or in response to customer enquiries.

DLT solutions such as Ripple’s can process cross-border payments in seconds, at any time of day, with end-to-end visibility over the payment’s journey, combining payments messaging with funds settlement, at a low cost. Payment messaging is currently mainly provided by SWIFT and is separate from funds settlement.

SAMA is not looking to shake up its financial system, but rather expect DLT solution to act as an intermediary between Saudi Arabia’s banks and global banks in the completion of transactions. SAMA is the first central bank to launch such a pilot, which suggests a growing belief among banks that they can leverage DLT to improve the transparency and efficiency of cross-border transactions. Last year, the Bank of England completed a proof of concept with Ripple, broadly concluding that DLT showed promise at enabling two separate real time gross settlement systems (the infrastructure that allows real time payments within a country or a currency block) to communicate and achieve seamless global interoperability. Even with a successful pilot, we do not expect an imminent widespread use of DLT in cross-border payments, either in Saudi Arabia or globally. The pilot programme will test the system with a small number of banks and transactions, and allow banks, regulators and the technology incubators to learn and adjust before ultimately adopting the technology for a wider use.