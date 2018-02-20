Amendments to Egypt's capital markets law credit positive for banks

The amendment is credit positive for banks because the increased capital markets activity will raise banks’ income from their debt capital markets business while also providing funding options, according to Moody’s Investors Service. The law’s amendments include the introduction of futures trading, a commodities exchange, allow the establishment of privately owned stock exchanges, and reduce listing fees to 0.002 per cent from 0.005 per cent to encourage smaller companies to list on an exchange.

The amendments also facilitate Sukuk issuance, set higher penalties for violations of the law and set up a federation for non-banking financial companies similar to the Federation of Egyptian Banks. Egypt’s capital markets are underdeveloped relative to other African peers. Egypt ranks 14th among the 17 African countries in Barclays Africa Group 2017 Financial Market Index, which uses a variety of parameters, both qualitative and quantitative, to record the openness and attractiveness of countries across the continent to foreign investment. Government issuance dominates Egypt’s debt market and listed equities are few. Listed corporate debt issuance accounted for 0.5 per cent of listed bonds and the market cap of listed corporations accounted for 20 per cent of 2017 GDP. Additionally, only 32 entities were listed on NILEX, the exchange dedicated to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), as of October 2017.

Although Egypt is the largest Arab country by population, the Sukuk market is inactive, something the authorities are aiming to address with the revised law. Increasing the products offered and investors’ ability to hedge will increase Egypt’s attractiveness to foreign investors, which would provide additional funding options for banks. Currently, Egyptian banks are financed mainly by deposits, which accounted for 71 per cent of nonequity liabilities as of October 2017. Furthermore, the income banks earn from their debt capital markets activity will increase, diversifying their operating income, which is heavily reliant on interest income earned from investment in government bonds. As of October 2017, government bill and bond investments accounted for 31 per cent of banking system assets and contributed more than 41 per cent to banks’ interest income.

Although banks likely will lose loan business as some of the country’s largest corporates begin to finance their operations through the yet-to-be-developed debt markets, banks’ increasing lending to the country’s underserved Small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) will support loan growth and profitability. Currently, local corporates finance their operations through bank loans, squeezing out SMEs.

As of October 2017, loans to corporates accounted for around 82 per cent of total loans. To divert much needed credit to the SME sector, the central bank introduced regulations in 2016 requiring all Egyptian banks to allocate 20 per cent of total loans to SME loans by 2020. Local SMEs, which account for around 80 per cent of GDP and 75 per cent of employment, cite a lack of access to credit as a main impediment to their growth. Despite the central bank’s initiative, loans to SMEs remain low at around 10 per cent of total loans, according to Moody’s estimates.