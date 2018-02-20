BisB launches promotional campaign on finances

The campaign comes within the framework of the Bank's aspiration to provide the best products, services and offers to satisfy its customers and provide them with all their requirements and financing needs.

"Customers may apply to benefit from the Bank's financing products in February, whether it be car financing or personal finance Tas’heel or mortgage finance, which offers many real estate solutions to acquire or invest in property through the social housing finance product and our joint mortgage product presented in co-operation with the Housing Bank. All will benefit from low and unprecedented, competitive profit rates, in addition to a cash recovery, on finances transferred to Bahrain Islamic Bank from other banks utilising the “Tas’heel” product and on new credit cards,” said Dalal Al Qais, General Manager of Retail Banking at BisB.

Customers can take part in the Bank’s campaign on Shari'ah-compliant financing products, either by visiting the Bank's nearest branch or financial mall, or by filling the application form available at the Bank's website.