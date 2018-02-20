Emirates NBD shares investment outlook for 2018

Speaking at the media briefing, Hendi commented that 2018 will be an interesting year for investors; a year for steadfast focus, diversification and continuous considered scrutiny.

“We start 2018 with a healthy dose of optimism: cautious optimism. The 2018 investor must be discerning, focused, agile and adaptable. The year of rallying returns off the back of complacent investing is behind us. That said, provided the right conditions are met, we do expect certain markets to have robust years ahead,” said Hendi.

Highlights of the Emirates NBD 2018 Investment Outlook:

Anita Gupta, Head of Equity Strategy continues to remain overweight equities for the first half of 2018 and maintains a focus on the technology sector:

India and Saudi Arabia remain favoured markets from a multi-asset-rally perspective. Both countries are driving changes that will have significant global impact and Indian equities should continue to outperform DM and EM, even with the substantial rally in corporate valuations over the past 12 months. For Saudi Arabia, positive performance is expected in both bonds and equities alongside the anticipated MSCI upgrade and continued focus on social and economic reform.

US equities have experienced remarkable returns over the past decade and are now on course for the longest positive streak ever recorded. An increase in volatility was correctly anticipated as the impact of multiple fed rate increases (albeit from historically record lows) take hold, and the inevitable rise in yields hits as the benefits of tax reform and healthy economic data begin to wane.

For the bond market, Yahya Sultan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy feels it is a tale of two halves:

DM bonds are expected to deliver negative to flat returns; EM bonds to deliver alpha.

US Government bonds remain appealing and they may sustain a range of 2.5 per cent to 2.75 per cent.

EM debt is appealing and our focus is on the UAE, India, China, Indonesia, Russia, Mexico, Turkey, and the KSA.

Hendi also brought up the topical issues around blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies which have the investment community divided. Blockchain encompasses the very essence of disruptive technology; while it has certainly changed the way that certain industries do business, as it relates to cryptocurrencies, its potential to displace fiat currencies remains the creed of the crypto believers. The lack of regulation and resultant inability to “cash-out” on any meaningful scale into fiat currency limits cryptocurrency utilisation to the “pump-and-dump” price arbitraging jaunts in a virtual world. For now, it remains to be seen whether cryptocurrencies can in fact penetrate real economies and in doing so, compel governments and regulators to adapt.

With widespread uncertainty on the strength and stability of markets throughout 2018, holding a position in gold is likely to preserve overall portfolio returns and help mitigate against volatility and potential shocks.

The annual Emirates NBD CIO Outlook is an advisory blueprint covering investment opportunities and key global economic indicators and in-depth financial market insights, based on which Emirates NBD’s team of advisors, traders and analysts make recommendations on financial transactions and investments to the bank’s qualified clients.