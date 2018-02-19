CBB Sukuk Al-Salam Securities fully subscribed

Subscriptions worth BD43 million were received for the BD43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 21 February 2018 and matures on 23 May 2018, is 3.13 per cent compared to 3.08 for the previous issue on 17 January 2018.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.202 (BH0001N38753) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.