Finance House opens new branch in Mussafah

Strategically located in Mussafah, one of the busiest areas in Abu Dhabi, the branch is set to cater to corporates, as well as individuals, by offering a wide range of corporate, commercial and personal financial solutions.

“The new branch is in line with our set expansion strategy, it will enable our customers to access our best-in-class products and services more conveniently, further strengthening our position as a leading financial institution,” said Mohammed Abdulla Alqubaisi, Chairman of Finance House.span>br />

This is Finance House’s fifth branch in the UAE, in addition to its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, and branches in Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain. Finance House delivers a wide range of innovative, customised and need-based financial solutions to individuals and corporates in the UAE.