Gap between big and small GCC insurers could widen in 2018

According to S&P Global Ratings Analyst Emir Mujkie, new regulations with higher capital requirements and other demands are likely to add to costs and increase pressure on profitability for some insurers. "Some insurers will have to adapt their business models, and others, particularly in the United Arab Emirates, will need to raise additional funds or look for alternative ways to comply with the new regulations. As insurers try to improve economies of scale, we may see some increased pressure on the industry to consolidate in 2018."

S&P Global Ratings anticipates that the insurance markets in the GCC will continue to grow and remain profitable overall in 2018. However, having been strong in the past few years, gross written premium growth is likely to be slower in some markets in 2018. Although longer-term growth prospects remain satisfactory, they will continue to depend heavily on economic growth and regulatory-driven initiatives, such as the implementation of new compulsory insurance covers. There might be more volatility of profitability in 2018, as increasing operating costs and fierce competition in the GCC insurance sector will continue to put pressure on less-profitable companies.

"Since investment returns typically contribute to a significant share of earnings, geopolitical risks and fluctuations in global equity and commodity prices could lead to greater volatility in investment returns in 2018. We consider that these factors may therefore increase the gap between the large insurers, which are often more diversified and profitable, and their smaller counterparts,” said Mujkic.