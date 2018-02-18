ADCB sets stage for digital future with Accenture

This transformation sets the stage for the bank’s digital future, enabling ADCB to introduce new products and services to clients more easily and swiftly.

Accenture has worked with ADCB to replace the separate systems running its retail banking, corporate banking, Islamic banking and trade finance operations with a single core banking solution, involving significant changes to more than 130 applications connected to the core system. The project took two years to complete, with the new system going live in September 2017.

Accenture managed the entire programme, from developing the strategy for its implementation to monitoring the execution, and trained ADCB’s staff to provide services to customers with the new system. The changes affected nearly 3,000 ADCB employees, whose extensive training enabled them to be ready to serve customers when the project went live.

Critical to the success of the technology revamp were direct involvement of ADCB’s top management, which enabled quick strategic decision-making, and the creation of a dedicated transformation team, with commitment from more than 350 key banking staff.

ADCB’s decision to launch this complex project was driven by its ambition to be ready for a digital future and leverage the flexibility of the new, state-of-the-art technology to bring more agility to its operations and deliver innovative products to customers.

“Our experience delivering core banking transformation programmes around the world played a key role in our work with ADCB, helping position them to reduce risks, improve services and increase efficiencies to drive sustainable growth,” said Amr El Saadani, a managing director at Accenture who leads its Financial Services practice in the Middle East and Turkey. “We are very happy to have been a part of the bank’s transformational journey.”