Dubai Chamber explores economic partnerships in Kenya

Organised in collaboration with the French Business Council in Dubai, the trade mission aimed to familiarize UAE delegates with Kenya’s economy and business environment. During the visit, delegates met with government and business leaders and learned about the advantages of operating in one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies.

Omar Khan, Dubai Chamber’s Director of International Offices, explained that since the opening the Chamber’s representative office in Nairobi in 2016, non-oil trade between Dubai and Kenya has grown rapidly to exceed $1 billion in the first nine months of 2017. Meanwhile, the number of Kenyan companies registered with the Chamber has increased to 300, he revealed, adding that the scope of bilateral trade now covers sectors such as agriculture, machinery, electric appliances and metal products.

“As an emerging logistics hub, Kenya is a market of strategic importance to Dubai and Dubai Chamber. Kenya’s government has taken bold steps to expand the country’s infrastructure and attract foreign investment to the country, and these developments have created a plethora of business opportunities which companies in the UAE can benefit from,” said Khan.

He noted that trade mission to Nairobi organised by the Chamber provided an ideal platform for UAE companies to gain valuable insights on the local market and forge new relationships with key public and private sector stakeholders, adding that Dubai Chamber’s representative office in Nairobi serves as a gateway and catalyst for UAE investments in Kenya and neighbouring African countries.

The delegation also met with representatives from the Kenyan Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives; the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and African software application development company Techno Brain to discuss new avenues of economic cooperation.