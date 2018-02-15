Burgan Bank Group announces full year 2017 earnings

The results reflected Burgan Bank’s continuous focus on maximising returns for shareholders, delivering high quality earnings, operating efficiencies, and to further improve asset quality and risk profile. Reported net income for the year 2017 reached KD65.2 million ($214.9 million). Earnings per share reached 25.4 fils.

On underlying bases, Burgan Bank net income, excluding precautionary provisions and after AT1 cost, reached KD76.2 million ($251.4 million) and return on tangible equity (ROTE) reached 12.5 per cent for the full year 2017. The Board of Directors recommended a pay-out of seven per cent in cash dividends and five per cent in bonus shares.

In 2017, operating income grew by two per cent year- on- year to reach KD239.4 million ($789.8 million), while operating efficiency continued to improve with operating expense declining by four per cent to reach KD109.2 million ($360.2 million). The high-quality earnings clubbed with across-the-board efficiencies, enabled the bank to grow its operating profit by eight per cent year-on- year to reach KD130.2 million ($429.5 million). Asset quality registered significant improvement with Non-performing loans (NPL) ratio declined to reach 2.7 per cent with coverage ratio of 155 per cent and a lower cost of credit that reached 0.9 per cent.

During the same period, loans and advances grew by 4.3 per cent year on year to reach KD4.4 billion ($14.6 billion) and customers deposits grew by 11 per cent to reach KD4.2 billion ($13.8 billion).

“The executive management team has made significant progress on key initiatives to improve the bank capital utilisation, risk profile and operating efficiencies amid challenging operating environment. The bank managed to grow loans year-on-year by 4.3 per cent while reducing risk weighted assets (RWAs) after excluding real estate collateral phase out impact. Asset quality improved significantly as NPL ratio reached 2.7 per cent for the group and 1.8 per cent for Kuwait operations stand alone. Group Capital Adequacy ratio stands at 16.2 per cent as of December 31, 2017. Also, the bank has invested heavily in its control areas to further strengthened it risk management capabilities,” said Majed Essa Al Ajeel, Chairman of Burgan Bank Group.

He added that the strength of the Group’s operating capabilities is yielding good performance reflected in the high-quality earnings in 2017 with less dependency on one-offs.

“All our subsidiaries are growing, profitable and well capitalised. International Operations continued to grow and now contributing 45 per cent of the Group’s operating income. Burgan Bank Group’s key financial indicators continue to point in the right direction. On behalf of the board, I take this opportunity to thank our customers and shareholders for their confidence in our capabilities and our regulators; the Central Bank of Kuwait, for their support. I would also like to thank our executive management team for their leadership and the excellent execution of the corporate strategy, and to our staff for their continued support and commitment," concluded Al Ajeel.

The consolidated financials encompass the results of the Group’s operations in Kuwait, and its share from its regional subsidiaries, namely Burgan Bank–Turkey, Gulf Bank Algeria, Bank of Baghdad, Tunis International Bank. Burgan Bank Group has one of the largest regional branch networks with more than 170 branches across Kuwait, Turkey, Algeria, Iraq, Tunis, Lebanon and representative office in Dubai-United Arab Emirates.