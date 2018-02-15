Central Bank of Egypt expected to begin easing cycle

Analysis by Ziad Daoud, Chief Middle East Economist, Bloomberg Economics, said that the Central Bank of Egypt will likely ease policy at its next meeting for four reasons: inflation has fallen sharply, reaching 17.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis in January; the decline in inflation gives the Central Bank of Egypt space to ease policy while keeping real interest rates positive; capital flows into Egypt are unlikely to be impacted by the move as markets already expect a 100 basis point rate cut over the next three months; and the Central Bank of Egypt has communicated its plans to start easing monetary policy “soon”.

“The risks to our interest rate outlook are symmetric. On the one hand, the Central Bank of Egypt may decide to keep rates on hold until inflation falls within its target range. One the other, it may ease more aggressively through a 100 basis points cut. Regardless of when it begins, the prospect of lower interest rates is one of four key factors helping Egypt's growth to accelerate in 2018/19. Together with lower inflation, gas production from new fields and recovering tourism, these should raise growth to 4.7 per cent in this period,” said Daoud.