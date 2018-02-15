Emirates Investment Bank preliminary net profit up 66.8 per cent

The bank’s net profit is up 66.8 per cent to AED 56.52 million, compared with 2016’s AED 33.89 million, while operating income was AED 172.15 million, a 20.4 per cent increase on AED 142.98 million in 2016. Total assets under EIBank’s management decreased 9.5 per cent to AED 10.53 billion from AED 11.63 billion in the same period last year.

“2017 was a positive year for Emirates Investment Bank despite the ongoing uncertainty in regional markets. Our strategy to further expand our offerings continued to pay off, resulting in steady growth in our net profit and a healthy level of activity across the business. Delivering the best value to our clients remains a key focus for us, and we are constantly looking for opportunities to bring to them that could help achieve their financial objectives,” said Khaled Sifri, CEO of Emirates Investment Bank.

He added that the bank remains committed to contributing to the development of the UAE private banking sector, as the UAE has all the components needed to become a leading global hub for wealth management serving residents and non-residents alike.