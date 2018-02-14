Al Qattara Investments reveals expansion plans for Al Ain

The announcements took place during a press conference in Al Ain’s Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. The press conference was attended by excellencies and high profile dignitaries from Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The announcement marks the development of the community’s third phase, including residential, commercial and community facilities. Phase one and two were completed in 2014 and 2017 and it comprises of a total gross floor area (GFA) of 450,000 square metres. The third phase, which is scheduled to be completed by 2022, will see an additional 200,000 square metres, including the development of a GEMS School. This is the first time that Al Qattara Investments announced a strategic partnership with GEMS Education.

“We would like to congratulate our partners at Al Qattara Investments on this day. Since inception we have been supporting the vision of the company, which is aligned with our strategy to develop sustainable tourism and residential destinations. We pride ourselves that Al Ain, the UNESCO World Heritage Site, has always been the emirate’s cultural and heritage heartland, and we are confident that with further developments as such, Al Ain will remain an appealing destination for the generation to come,” said HE Sultan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority, Director of Tourism Ecosystem.

The firm announced the new phase of Al Ain Square with a global education partner, GEMS Education, being at the cornerstone of the new phase, according to Kareem Nagy, Board Member of Al Qattara Investments, who added that since the inception Al Qattara Investments’ primary objective has been to enhance the lifestyle experience of the residents in our communities.

"Our strategic alliance with GEMS Education, a leading-edge global education provider will add great value to our community. We have worked closely with GEMS Education since inception, who conceptualised a compelling value proposition for both Al Ain and Al Ain Square, and we are confident that this development will further enhance the profile of our community and contribute to a sustainable future for the next generations,” said Ahmed Barakat, Director–Asset Management.