RAKBANK partners with Etisalat to offer SMB business banking solutions

RAKBANK will provide Business Banking solutions at preferential terms to SMBs who visit Etisalat’s specialised business hub that opened this week at ONE JLT, Jumeirah Lake Towers, in Dubai. The strategic partnership will assist eligible start-ups and companies to gain access to RAKBANK’s suite of Business Banking products and solutions.

“As one of the largest SMB banks in the region, we are delighted to have partnered with Etisalat. This is in line with our strategy of assisting businesses where we focus on offering customised solutions that support their entrepreneurial journey. This opens up a new platform to introduce the Bank’s services to start-ups and companies. In addition, we see a tremendous opportunity in serving new businesses coming to the UAE through Etisalat’s ‘Hello Business Hub’,” said Dhiraj Kunwar, Managing Director of Business Banking at RAKBANK.

The launch of the ‘Hello Business Hub’ represents a major milestone of Etisalat’s global strategy and commitment to help meet the needs of the sector, according to Esam Mahmoud, Acting Senior Vice President, Small and Medium Business, Etisalat. “We are pleased to be in partnership with RAKBANK, which furthers our commitment to offer tailored advanced solutions to SMBs to fuel their growth in the digital economy. Etisalat has successfully collaborated with more than 300,000 SMBs across industries. With Etisalat's corporate strategy focusing on 'Driving the digital future', it is working closely with all its partners, including SMBs, to transform their businesses by investing in digital services and solutions.”

Etisalat has introduced its ‘Hello Business Hub’ as part of its continuous efforts to facilitate the setup of businesses in the UAE and cementing the position of the small business segment. Along with RAKBANK as the exclusive banking partner, this most recent initiative is a great platform to serve SMBs and start-ups coming to the UAE by addressing the challenges and pain points of setting their business. In addition to banking solutions the other services offered include company registration and licencing, insurance, office leasing, furniture, digital marketing solutions, business devices, among others.