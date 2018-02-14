Alizz Islamic Bank launches e-wallet

Through the Alizz Wallet customers can transfer funds from their wallet to other wallets in Oman via a phone number or alias with no need to enter the account number, irrespective of the cellular carrier they use or which bank they bank with. The ‘Alizz Wallet’ has strong user authentication and is easy to use. Customers can transfer funds instantly from their wallets to the wallets of registered customers from any other local bank. This feature is available 24/7 and on weekends and public holidays. One of the main advantages of the service is that it is an instant transfer which saves time and offers reliability in carrying out urgent and necessary financial transfers.

The allows transfer of cash up to OMR 500 into customers’ e-wallets via the Alizz Islamic Bank mobile banking app for zero transfer fees. Thus, providing an excellent customer experience and offering support in English and Arabic, the app is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

The launch of the ‘Alizz Wallet’ coincides with the government’s plan to promote digital operations across the country. Aligned with this vision Alizz Islamic Bank has implemented a digital transformation plan.

“We are confident that this launch will result in more accessible financial services for our digital savvy customers who prefer having access to financial services right at their fingertips. Additionally, we are delighted to support the efforts of the CBO to promote digital operations. The Alizz Wallet ensures faster service delivery to their customers and provides access to financial services even in areas where the bank has no presence,” said Moosa Al Jadidi, Chief Operating Officer, Alizz Islamic Bank.

Alizz Islamic Bank was the first full-fledged Islamic bank to offer a mobile banking application. The bank’s electronic channels, such as mobile banking app, ATMs, online banking, and interactive teller machines provide an integrated and comprehensive delivery system. Customers can pay their bills, transfer money locally and abroad, pay credit card fees, deposit cheques and carry out other transactions on these platforms. For instance, when the customer pays their water, electricity or telephone bill, the payment is made immediately. The customers do not need to wait for approval and he/she gets the transaction notice immediately. Alizz Islamic Bank has implemented state-of-the-art security controls to ensure the safety of its customers’ money and their personal information.

With a strong belief in enhancing the online customer experience, Alizz Islamic Bank had recently launched its newly redesigned mobile banking application and internet banking platform. This launch coincided with the bank’s expanding role as a leader of customer experience in Oman.

The new mobile banking application has a simple in-app self-registration process and provides customers with services such as QR code login to web banking, funds transfers, utility bill payments and much more. The app is 3D-touch enabled and is the first mobile banking app in Oman to offer in app notifications for new transactions, and payment reminders.