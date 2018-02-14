Arqaam Capital maintains buy rating and take profit call for Mazaya

Al Mazaya’s development revenues jumped by 27 per cent to KWD 60.83 million in 2017 compared to KWD 47.81 million reported in 2016. Its rental income increased by seven per cent to KWD 7.60 million compared to KWD 7.11 million earned in 2016. The real estate company delivered 480 apartments in 2017. Rentals account for 11 per cent of aggregate revenues.

Arqaam Capital in its research note said, “We maintain our Buy rating in place, and further raise our TP [target price] to KWd 165/share.” The investment bank also predicts a positive outlook for Mazaya with an increase in rental revenues for 2018.

“We expect rental revenues to expand in FY 18e as the grace periods extended at Mazaya’s Ritim Mall in Istanbul expire, and the new Clover Centre in Sabah Al Salem in Kuwait. Furthermore, we incorporate the launch of a new rental asset, Mazaya Downtown, for which the design phase has already been completed.”

“Al Mazaya has been fully committed to enforcing modern auditing standards, adding all future allocations of costs related to previous projects to the 2017 budget in light of the company’s robust operational model and its stable financial results out of its determination to maximise its shareholders’ rights and protect the company’s budget against any future risks,”