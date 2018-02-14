Emirates NBD ranked UAE's top banking brand for second consecutive year

The Bank also secured a spot among the top 100 global banking brands, coming in at 71 worldwide, up from 75 in 2017.

Emirates NBD has moved up four places from its 2017 spot in The Brand Finance Banking 500, a prestigious ranking of the world’s 500 biggest banks, conducted by leading brand valuation consultancy, Brand Finance, and published in the February edition of The Banker. The Bank has been ranked second among all banks in the Middle East and Africa region, and was also recently named The Banker’s ‘Bank of the Year–UAE’ for the third consecutive year.

“We are honoured yet again to hold on to our position as the UAE’s most valuable banking brand by a renowned institution such as The Banker. In the past year, Emirates NBD has launched campaigns that speak directly to customers, helping us forge meaningful, engaging relationships with them. In 2018, we will continue to lead initiatives to simplify banking, incorporating our high-tech and high-touch approach, to deliver a modern technology-driven banking experience with the human touch,” said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emirates NBD.

Expanding on the Bank’s values and commitment to the UAE, Al Qassim added that Emirates NBD will continue to engage with the community with inclusive campaigns, programmes and initiatives which celebrate the nation’s unity and progress and pay tribute to the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In addition to its brand engagement, Emirates NBD delivered a solid set of results at the year end of 2017 with net profit up 15 per cent from 2016 to AED 8.35 billion, driven by loan growth and the positive impact of rate rises, combined with strengthened balance sheet with further improvements in capital and liquidity and stable credit quality.