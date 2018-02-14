Second Bahrain Middle East and Africa FinTech Forum to include global experts

Bank ABC and Arab Financial Services (AFS) are the main sponsors of the conference, which will host 300 invited senior executives from the region’s financial services industry on 8 March 2018.

“This forum brings many of our esteemed speakers to the MEA region for the first time, allowing the delegates the unique opportunity to benefit from their ground-breaking work in the financial technology sphere. We are dedicated to help our clients optimise the true potential of FinTech, and therefore see this conference being an annual event where industry leaders collaborate and share best practice for the benefit of the whole sector,” said B. Chandrasekhar, CEO of AFS.

Held under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain, the event will be opened by the Governor, HE Rasheed Al Maraj, with keynote speaker announced as Anthony Thomson, Founder and former Chairman of the UK’s first fully-digital bank, ATOM.

“The conference tackles the most pressing and urgent themes in fintech that are changing the banking and finance industry through advanced data analysis, the use of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency. It is why we have given it the theme, Beyond Disruption. We are confident this FinTech Forum will act as a catalyst for greater innovation in the Middle East’s financial industry going forward,” said Sael Al Waary, Chairman of AFS and Deputy Group CEO of Bank ABC.

Being the driving force behind such innovation in financial solutions, Thomson is in a unique position to comment on disruptive fintech affecting today’s banking industry. Joining him on stage will be Michael Jordaan, founder of South Africa’s first digital-only bank, Bank Zero, and former CEO of First National Bank, one of SA’s largest banks.

The conference explores how the current steep curve of innovation and technology is changing the way banking and finance operates on a worldwide scale. Greg Cross, co-creator of Soul Machines, will demonstrate the next generation of Artificial Intelligence and how it is evolving to Emotional Intelligence.

Addressing the biggest impending challenges, Eileen Burbidge, the UK Treasury’s Special Envoy for FinTech and Tech Ambassador for the Mayor of London’s office, will be joined by Alastair Lukies, UK Ambassador for the FinTech and Chairman of Innovate Finance.

Jim Marous, American financial author and industry strategist, as well as former advisor to the White House, will host an interactive Q&A on Crypto Currencies – Hype Versus Reality, focusing on the theme of going ‘Beyond Borders’ with this new form of financial transaction.

Focusing on the significance of financial inclusion to under privileged and remote areas of the world, there will be an engaging panel discussion led by Jordaan on how fintech presents a transformative opportunity for the unbanked two billion people around the world.

The conference will be moderated by Joe DiVanna, CEO of Maris Strategies, the innovation banking think-tank, and a frequent commentator on CNBC (Europe, Africa, Middle East), Citi7-TV, Dubai One, and Summit-TV on banking, economics, human capital management, emerging markets and Islamic finance.