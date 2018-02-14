Industry leaders discuss unlocking region's eCommerce potential

Through a series of panels, presentations and open debates, delegates examined the rapid rise of eCommerce in the MENA region, and discussed how it is being increasingly shaped and influenced by new consumer behaviour, new players, and new innovations. They also addressed several key drivers and barriers, including optimising order fulfilment, cash-on-delivery, digital solutions, and omnichannel retail.

The summit was held in Dubai, and covered a variety of themes including Building Trust, Transforming the User Experience, and Accelerating eCommerce. Over 125 senior executives from top merchants such as Souq, Careem, Emirates Airline, tajawal, fetchr, Talabat and Noon were in attendance, as well as representatives from leading financial institutions such as Emirates NBD, HSBC, and Kuwait Finance House.

“With online shopping in the Middle East expected to double to $69 billion industry by 2020, the possibilities for merchants, financial services and consumers are enormous. The sector represents a true growth engine for economies across region, and only by exploring and understanding the landscape better can we ensure that it continues to evolve. By sharing best practices and working collaboratively with ecosystem players–banks, fintechs, payments technology companies, and governments - through platforms like Visa’s eCommerce Summit, our aim is to identify and capitalise on the opportunities that are being presented with the aim of incentivizing an increased migration of consumers to online commerce,” said Ihab Ayoub, Visa’s General Manager for Middle East and North Africa.

The region’s increasingly tech-savvy consumers also seek end-to-end frictionless experiences when transacting from both their desktops and their mobile phones. The responsibility to deliver these seamless experiences rests with all parties of the eCommerce value chain, from technology payments companies like Visa, to the merchant experience and issuer payment authorisations, to delivery companies.

“According to HSBC’s global research report, Trust in Technology, people in the east are ahead of the west when it comes to adoption of new technologies due to greater understanding and optimism. This finding is further bolstered by the rapid rise of eCommerce we are witnessing in the region, which presents an incredible opportunity for banks, fintechs and retailers to collaborate more to bring simpler, better, faster and more secure online shopping solutions to the market. Visa’s eCommerce Summit was an excellent platform where key players from across the industry got together to share best practices and discuss how we can collaborate to improve consumers’ trust and comfort levels with online commerce,” said summit panellist, Kunal Malani, Regional Head of Customer Value Management, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, MENA & Turkey.

Visa works with the region’s merchants to overcome the remaining barriers to eCommerce and deliver a seamless and secure payment experience. Through the introduction of several technological innovations such as Verified by Visa, a seamless online authentication service, and Visa Checkout, a secure platform that speeds up payments, the region is seeing higher rates of adoption for eCommerce as well as a rise in transaction volumes. Visa also works with merchant and financial institution partners, helping them to uncover new commerce opportunities and develop seamless consumer solutions that leverage Visa’s APIs (Application programme Interface) through the Visa Developer Platform.