Wadi and RAK Bank announce an exclusive partnership

All RAKBANK, RAK Islamic credit or debit card holders can now enjoy an additional 10 per cent discount when using RAK cards to shop on Wadi, with a minimum purchase of AED 150. The discount will then get automatically applied when the customer enters their RAK Bank card details. Customers have until 14thFebruary to take advantage of this special offer.

“Providing our customers with outstanding shopping experience, unbeatable prices and guaranteed cashbacks continue to spearhead our brand focus for 2018. We are very excited to announce our exclusive partnership with RAKBANK which will offer our customers additional discounts on their favourite products,” said Kanwal Sarfraz, one of Wadi’s founders.