Banker Africa â€“ Southern Africa Banking Awards 2018 voting announced

The annual Banker Africa—Southern Africa Awards is a programme open to all banks and financial institutions in the region. The aim of the Awards is to recognise outstanding performance and excellence in the financial services industry.

Shortlists have been compiled by our group of experts. The Southern Africa Awards are designed to reward innovation and the ability to gain market share. As always the winners will be selected by the registered readers of CPI Financial products and services – in other words, your peers in the financial services industry.

POLLS HAVE OPENED

Voting has opened for the Banker Africa—Southern Africa Banking Awards 2018 on www.bankerafrica.com.

Each shortlisted entry will be automatically linked to the institution's own homepage online. In addition you may wish to read supporting material for the specific Award, where provided by the shortlisted institutions before casting your votes. Once voting closes, the results will be tallied and revealed in the subsequent edition of Banker Africa.

REWARDING EXCELLENCE

The core philosophy of CPI Financial, the publisher of Banker Africa, is transparency, ensuring accurate reporting of economics and financial matters, the factors determining the future of the banking and finance community and the business deals driving the industry forward. Our Awards programmes are designed to reward and promote excellence and competition in the drive to set new standards in the industry in quality of service, best practice and financial performance.

The financial institutions that win one or more of the Banker Africa Awards in 2018 and in future years will be those offering best-in-class services that meet the needs and exceed the expectations of their customers. They will, truly, be winners.

In each of four regions, North Africa, East Africa, West Africa and Southern Africa, we hold separate awards competitions. With this issue of Banker Africa we are launching the fourth Southern Africa Banking Awards, highlighting dozens of institutions across several key categories:

Southern Africa Regional Awards

Best Retail Bank

Best Corporate Bank

Best Commercial Bank

Best Investment Bank

Best Emerging Bank

Best Islamic Offering

Best Microfinance Bank

South Africa Country Awards

Best Retail Bank

Best Corporate Bank

Best Commercial Bank

Best Investment Bank

Mozambique Country Awards

Most Improved Bank

Technology Awards