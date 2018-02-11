ADNTC posts strongest annual financial results in combined net profit for 2017

Shareholders net profit for the year ending 31 December, 2017 reached AED 59.7 million compared to AED 48.4 million for the same period last year achieving an increase of 23 per cent.

This performance, which marked the company’s eighth consecutive year of continuous increase in net profits, was significantly boosted by excelling across all financial and non-financial indicators with a key focus on excellent customer service and unique products offering.

During 2017, ADNTC maintained its financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) and an issuers credit rating of (a-), which is the highest rating assigned to a Takaful operator by A.M Best worldwide. This showcases the company's stability and reinforces its position as one of the leading Takaful operators in the region.