Alpen Capital closes first Lebanon transaction

The Syndication was led by FMO, the Dutch Development Bank who acted as the Arranger and Facility Agent with $32.5 million. The other participants are OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) of Austria with $20 million and OeEB, the Development Bank of Austria with $15 million. All three DFIs provide financing for social and economic growth in developing countries and emerging markets.

The transaction is also the first syndication in Lebanon for a local bank. The funding will be utilised by LGB to support its strategy towards expanding their lending to SMEs.