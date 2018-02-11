IFSB-INCEIF Forum to focus on preserving wealth and generating value through Islamic finance

The forum, themed “Preserving Wealth and Generating Long-term Value through Islamic Finance”, will be held on 6 and 7 March 2018 at Sasana Kijang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Executive Forum promotes interactive discussions and engagement between speakers and participants. The confirmed expert speakers include: Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, Chief Executive Officer, Employees Provident Fund, Malaysia; Nor Azman Zainal, Chief Executive Officer, Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad; Mohammad Ridzuan Abdul Aziz, Chief Executive Officer, Sedania Al Salam Capital, Malaysia; Aderi Adnan, Director, Business Development, Labuan IBFC; Professor Dr. Azmi Omar, President & Chief Executive Officer, INCEIF; and Ezamshah Ismail, Acting Deputy President Academic & Dean, School of Professional Studies, INCEIF.

The sessions of the Forum will focus on different areas revolving around the role of Islamic finance to preserve wealth and create long-term value. Among the topics are a) the role of wealth management from an Islamic perspective, b) the role of the Takaful sector in offering innovative products to support long-term financial sustenance for individuals, c) Shari'ah-compliant opportunities for retirement planning and wealth management, d) realising long-term societal development through social contracts in Islamic finance and e) regulator’s role in promoting risk management practices and facilitating innovation in the Islamic fund industry.

The 12th Executive Forum is ideal for regulators and supervisors of the Islamic financial services industry, Chief Executive Officers, Board Members and senior management of Islamic financial institutions, fund managers, Takaful operators, auditors, lawyers, advisers, academics, Shari'ah scholars and researchers, especially in those in the area of Islamic wealth management.

Previous Executive Forums have seen the participation of industry peers from both advanced and emerging Islamic finance markets, as well as multilateral organisations, bringing a diversity of ideas and experiences to the Executive Forums discourses and discussions.