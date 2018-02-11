UAE Exchange uses blockchain for instant cross-border payments

Through this partnership, UAE Exchange joins RippleNet, Ripple's enterprise blockchain network with over 100-member banks and financial institutions. Leveraging the strengths of Ripple’s leading enterprise blockchain solution for payments, which provides real-time messaging, clearing and settlement of financial transactions for global banking and payment partners, UAE Exchange will be able to offer an enhanced payment experience for customers, including competitive rates, speed, transparency and efficiency.

“Our growth strategy has always been, and continues to be, driven by our customer-centric approach. Incorporating Ripple’s blockchain technology into our payments systems will bring customers an enhanced, new payments experience.” He added, “The early adoption of this game-changing technology allows us to offer a competitive service, as it will have an impact on the speed and cost of cross-border transactions. We are proud to deliver the future of payments with Ripple,” said Promoth Manghat, Chief Executive Officer of UAE Exchange Group.

With multiple investments in various fintech and digital payments companies, UAE Exchange is focused on collaborating with technology specialists, start-ups, industry partners and the academia to seek out opportunities that deliver seamless and positive customer experiences through the brand’s portfolio of digital assets and services.

“We chose to focus on solving inefficiencies in key corridors where payment flows are significant and growing. Adding a market leader like UAE Exchange to RippleNet will bring instant, certain, low-cost payments to the millions of retail customers in the UAE who send money abroad,” said Dilip Rao, Global Head, Infrastructure Innovation, Ripple.