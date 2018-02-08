FTA outlines four-step online procedure to submit tax returns

The FTA launched a comprehensive awareness campaign titled “filing Returns in 4 Steps”, covering social, digital and other media channels. The campaign targets businesses registered for Value Added Tax (VAT), introducing them to the online system that the FTA had launched. From the beginning of February 2018, the system has been open to receiving tax returns for the first Tax Period ending on 31 January 2018, for some businesses, which are required to submit their returns no later than 28 February 2018.

HE Khalid Al Bustani, FTA Director General, said that tax returns can be submitted 24/7 through the e-Services portal on the Authority’s website, which was designed based on international best practice to help registrants submit their tax returns and raise tax awareness among the public. HE reiterated the FTA’s commitment to providing businesses with best-in-class electronic services that allow them to easily register and submit their returns.

The success of the UAE tax system is a shared responsibility requiring continuous strategic collaboration between the public and private sectors, HE Al Bustani stressed, noting that the Federal Tax Authority works hand in hand with all relevant authorities to provide taxable businesses with the best services.

In its campaign, the FTA explains that businesses registered in the VAT system are required to submit their returns on a monthly or quarterly basis, as specified by the Authority. Information about Tax Periods is available on the FTA website, where registered businesses can check their allocated tax periods and whether their first tax period ended on 31 January 2018.

The Authority mandates that Tax Returns must be received no later than the 28th day following the end of the Tax Period concerned, providing a number of methods to process the payment of any tax via the e-Dirham platform.

The FTA stressed that Taxable Persons should prepare all tax return requirements before starting the online submission.

Four steps