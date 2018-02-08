UAE Exchange partners with Groupe Banque Populaire for remittances to Morocco

The agreement also allows for remittances to be sent to third-party bank accounts in Morocco, while also providing the beneficiaries with an option for cash pay-out at all Banque Populaire branches.

“Our strategic partnership with Groupe Banque Populaire aims at bridging the growing demand for instant remittances among the Moroccan customers. The bank’s network coupled with our services will enable us to reach out to more customers and provide them with secure channels for remitting home from across the globe. We are also delighted to offer cash payout service to the customers through Banque Populaire branches at locations across Morocco,” said Promoth Manghat, Chief Executive Officer, UAE Exchange Group.

Laïdi El Wardi, Retail Banking General Manager, Groupe Banque Populaire, added that bank is pleased to count the partnership with UAE Exchange in its portfolio. “This strategic partnership will allow us to further diversify our transfer solutions for our clients. The vast branch network of UAE Exchange will enable our clients to remit conveniently from anywhere to Morocco, leading to direct account credit or cash payout.”