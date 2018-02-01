SHUAA Capital reinforces position in UAE following DEPA appointment

SHUAA’s first market making activities trace back to 2007, and the company has been providing this highly specialised service in an orderly and prudent manner, strategically helping illiquid stocks gain traction. SHUAA has been actively working alongside the country’s capital markets participants including the Exchanges and the various Regulators, towards helping grow and expand the overall financial sector landscape as it seeks to evolve.

“When we launched our market making business, we set a target to become the biggest Market Maker and Liquidity Provider in the Middle East in support of the expansionary plans of the region’s capital markets. I believe we are well positioned to achieve that target, having already become the major player in the UAE for this service. We now provide liquidity to all single stock futures on Nasdaq Dubai, where we look forward to seeing other market makers join the success story and help grow the market, and the majority of all main equity listings on the Exchange. We look forward to working with the ADX and the DFM listed issuers,” said Magdi Shannon, Head of Trading at SHUAA.

In 2016, SHUAA helped Nasdaq Dubai to launch its single-stock futures market as founding Market Maker. During 2017, both the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) awarded SHUAA licenses to act as a Market Maker and Liquidity Provider in order to assist issuers in maintaining a liquid and orderly market in their respective stock listings.